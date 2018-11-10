AFC hoping for significant wins in Whim, other places

The Alliance for Change is hoping that its faith in the electorate and the track record of its “fit and proppa” candidates will carry the party to significant wins in all of the 38 areas it is fielding candidates for Monday’s Local Government Election.

Speaking at a press conference at the party headquarters, Chairman Khemraj Ramjattan explained that the same hope with which he and others formed the party in 2005 is what convinces him they will win area such as Whim – where AFC elder statesman and Prime Minister Moses Nagamootoo hails from – and Linden.

“I believe it is achievable. It is that hope which created the Alliance for Change. We did our work and we hoped for the best and we got five seats…then we got seven seats and now the PPP/C is in opposition and they vex bad when we go to places like Whim,” he stressed. The party is set to return to Whim for a rally tomorrow…..