Biker dies after colliding with truck at Mon Repos

A motorcyclist died early yesterday morning after he collided with a truck along the Mon Repos Public Road, on the East Coast of Demerara. Up to press time, the motorcyclist had not been identified.

In a press release, Guyana Police Force spokesman Jairam Ramlakhan said the accident occurred around 1.15 am.

According to Ramlakhan, preliminary investigations indicated that the driver of the truck, which carried licence plate GRR 6081, was proceeding east along the northern carriageway of the road, while the rider of CG 3711 was proceeding in the opposite lane. ….