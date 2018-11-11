South Korea opens consulate in Guyana

Guyana and South Korea have strengthened diplomatic relations with the official opening of a Consulate in Georgetown, according to the Department of Public Information (DPI).

Minister of Foreign Affairs and Acting Prime Minister, Carl Greenidge, expressed the hope that the establishment of the consulate bolsters relations between the two countries.

Ramesh Dookhoo, Guyana’s Honorary Consul for South Korea officially opened the office which is located at the Banks DIH Rotunda, Thirst Park.

Dookhoo was accredited last year as Honorary Consul for South Korea. He is a senior executive at Banks DIH and the former chairman of the Private Sector Commission.

Dookhoo pledged to serve in the position “with honour, dignity and integrity that befits this office”. He noted that there is much opportunity for collaboration between the two countries especially in the areas of engineering, technology, industrialisation and niche market for Guyanese products.

Chargé d’Affaires at South Korea’s embassy in Venezuela, Dong-il Oh, noted the opening of the consulate comes as the two countries celebrate their 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations.