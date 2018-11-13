Elections smooth – GECOM

Early results from yesterday’s Local Government Elections show poor returns for the Alliance For Change (AFC) in Georgetown and in the hotly contested Corentyne village of Whim.

APNU and the opposition PPP/C appeared to be holding their own in their traditional strongholds while the latter has made inroads in the biggest municipality, Georgetown.

If the poor results for the AFC are borne out across the country, there may be severe repercussions for it in terms of its relations with coalition partner APNU. The two had been unable to reach an accord on the Local Government Elections and the AFC put a brave face on in deciding to contest on its own…..