Justice Bernard adds voice to call for appointments of substantive Chancellor, CJ

Expressing concern that there has been no appointment of a substantive Chancellor since she gave up the post 13 years ago, Justice Désirée Bernard last evening called for the appointment of both a substantive Chancellor and Chief Justice.

“All I can say is that I hope that they are appointed as early as possible…,” Justice Bernard told Stabroek News last evening, moments after launching her book, “Reflections and Opinions,” which is a collection of speeches and presentations.

Justice Bernard, the first female Chancellor of Guyana and in the Commonwealth Caribbean, left the post in 2005 to take up a position on the Caribbean Court of Justice (CCJ), where she served until her retirement in 2014…..