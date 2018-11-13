Police complaints body probing reports of victimisation during recent raids

Complaints of victimisation during recent police raids are being investigated, the new Chairman of the Police Complaints Authority (PCA), retired judge William Ramlal has confirmed.

While he did not go into details of the cases being investigated, Ramlal noted that the PCA has received reports from Sheneza Bacchus and Carlene Kishna of East La Penitence as well as Sandy Akra and another resident of Westminster, West Bank Demerara, among others.

Reports were made to the PCA, after which investigations were launched…..