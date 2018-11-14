Gov’t condemns alleged theft by firemen

The Government of Guyana yesterday condemned as reprehensible allegations of theft by members of the Guyana Fire Service (GFS) from a Fly Jamaica plane which crash-landed on Friday at the CJIA, Timehri.

The government in a statement noted that several firemen have been accused of stealing personal items belonging to crew members and several passengers.

“Both Cabinet and the National Security Committee (NSC) were (yesterday) briefed about the incident involving Fly Jamaica’s flight OJ256.

“During the emergency operations that followed the emergency landing, members of the GFS rushed to the scene. After the mop-up, some personal items belonging to crew members and some passengers were discovered missing. The firemen were since detained by the police and some released on bail.

“Cabinet strongly condemned as criminal and morally corrupt those alleged acts of theft, and urged that the perpetrators be brought to swift justice.

“It must be noted that not only did the accused cast a blemish on the reputation of the disciplined services but they have tarnished Guyana’s image”.

Several of the firemen in question are expected to appear in court today.