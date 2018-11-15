Guyana News

Lawman shot by suspected Sindicatos gang undergoes surgery

By Staff Writer

Policeman Quincy Alexander, who was shot in the back by persons alleged to be members of the ‘Sindicatos’ gang, while in a boat on the Wenamu River, in Region Seven, yesterday underwent surgery to remove the bullet.

Crime Chief Deputy Commissioner Lyndon Alves, yesterday told Stabroek News that Alexander, who is a patient at the St. Joseph Mercy Hospital, underwent surgery at around 11 am yesterday.  Alves, however, indicated that he did not receive any update on the procedure. 

Alexander was shot in his lower back…..

