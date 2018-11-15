Members of GPSU Credit union dissatisfied with performance of IMC, Gardener says

The Guyana Public Service Union (GPSU) has scheduled a meeting today following alleged complaints by its members regarding the Interim Management Committee’s (IMC) management of the Guyana Public Service Cooperative Credit Union (GPSCCU).

The meeting is scheduled to take place today from 4:45pm at the GPSU’s headquarters, located at 160 Regent and Shiv Chanderpaul Drive, Georgetown.

Reading from a prepared statement, First Vice-President of the GPSU, Dawn Gardener, during a press conference, said the union has recognized the need for urgent attention to a number of genuine complaints that it has received from members of the GPSCCU, who are also members of the GPSU…..