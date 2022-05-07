Public service credit union chair says motion of no-confidence moved against him illegal

Questioning the legality of a motion of no confidence against his leadership as chairman of the Guyana Public Service Co-operative Credit Union, Trevor Benn yesterday told Stabroek News that he will not be stepping down from the post.

“I cannot step down because the committee does not have the authority for such a move,” he told this newspaper when contacted. According to Benn, he was not informed of a meeting nor did he give instructions for a meeting to be held. He countered that he was not aware that members of the management committee had an issue with his leadership as they never raised the issue or even asked him to respond to concerns.