Man to spend three more years in jail over killing of miner at Tin Cup Backdam in 2015

North West District farmer Edward Simon has been sentenced to just over another three years in prison over the 2015 fatal stabbing of 25-year-old miner Lionel Williams with whom he had been drinking at Tin Cup Backdam.

Simon had initially been charged with murder, but at his arraignment last month, threw himself at the Court’s mercy and pleaded guilty to the lesser offence of manslaughter; accepting that on May 25th, 2015 he unlawfully killed the young man.

In his brief address to Justice Jo-Ann Barlow at his sentencing hearing yesterday afternoon, Simon said that he was sorry for the life he took a result he said he never intended.