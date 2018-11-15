Guyana News

No credible reports of corruption in oil sector

-Bynoe

By Staff Writer

The Department of Energy (DoE) has to date received no credible reports of any form of corruption as it relates contractors and deals in the nascent oil and gas sector.

“To be quite blunt, no,” Head of the DoE Dr. Mark Bynoe said in response to questions from Stabroek News.

Significant amounts of oil have been found offshore Guyana and oil production is expected to commence sometime in 2020.

