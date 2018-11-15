Power station operator at Matthews Ridge confesses to selling turbocharger

The power station operator at Matthews Ridge in the northwest has confessed to stealing a turbocharger and selling it to a miner.
He has since been placed in custody according to a release yesterday from the Ministry of Public Infrastructure (MPI).
The theft of the turbocharger from the generator at Matthews Ridge has affected the power supply in the area…..
