‘The ball is in the unions’ court…You have issues, come and see me’

Vice-Chancellor of the University of Guyana (UG), Professor Ivelaw Griffith, has denied the claims by two unions that UG is on the brink of a crisis, countering that the institution is currently financially solvent and willing to begin wage increase negotiations.

Griffith, however, in an interview with Stabroek News yesterday noted that discussions surrounding wage increases will only be facilitated if other areas of interest are also included on the agenda.

In terms of salary increases and wage negotiations, Griffith emphasised that he had made it clear that any discussions on salary increases have to be done in the context of performance, including the times at which grades are submitted as well as the staff’s overall performance…..