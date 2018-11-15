Guyana News

Tower Suites owner was held by US after elaborate operation

-DEA played major role, drug deal `meetings’ were convened in Georgetown, Jamaica, Colombia

By Staff Writer
Shervington Lovell

A US arrest warrant was out for Guyanese businessman Shervington Lovell since August following months of investigation by the US DEA which entailed him meeting with confidential sources (CSs) in Georgetown and Jamaica as they allegedly planned a cocaine shipment to the Netherlands

According to US court documents seen by Stabroek News, Lovell, a principal in Tower Suites in Georgetown, allegedly sought help on how to launder money from the Netherlands as while he had reportedly done so from the US and Canada it was a first for the European country.

It was following the interception of a cocaine-laden vessel, 350 miles off Diamond Valley, Barbados on July 27th 2018 that a sealed US arrest warrant was issued for Lovell. He and his co-conspirators (CCs) were allegedly hoping to traffic the 624 kilogrammes of cocaine to the Netherlands via the Azores…..

Around the Web

More in Guyana News

Man remanded over murder of Kuru Kururu legal clerk

Power station operator at Matthews Ridge confesses to selling turbocharger

Power station operator at Matthews Ridge confesses to selling turbocharger

GUYTIE hosts “post-evaluation discussion”

Comments

Trending