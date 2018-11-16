EPA staffer interning with Mexican extractive industries agency

Environmental Officer within the Technical Secretariat of the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), Savitri Itwaru is the EPA’s first beneficiary of an internship through bilateral cooperation with the Mexican Embassy in Guyana.

A release from the EPA on Wednesday said that Itwaru commenced her three-week internship with the Mexican Agency for Security, Energy and Environment (ASEA) on November 12, 2018.

ASEA was established in 2015, as a regulatory agency within Mexico’s Ministry of the Environment, to oversee industrial safety, operational security, and environmental protection relative to the extractive industries.

Itwaru will be based at ASEA’s Office in Mexico and is being exposed to the full gamut of ASEA’s operations.

During her training, she will be exposed to the daily operational procedures of ASEA’s management of the oil and gas sector in Mexico. The EPA expresses gratitude to Ambassador Ivan Sierra and Executive Director of ASEA, Carlos de Regules who made the commitment during the capacity building workshop for Guyanese stakeholders in the oil and gas sector, held at the Mexican Embassy early in October.