Hospitalised elderly Fly Jamaica passenger suffered skull fracture

Rookhia Kalloo, the eighty-six-year-old passenger who is hospitalised following the crash-landing of a Fly Jamaica plane at the Cheddi Jagan International Airport last Friday, has suffered a fractured skull.

Speaking to Stabroek News last night, her grandson, Kishan Ganesh, said the swelling of Kalloo’s brain resulted from the injury. It is suspected that she was hit on the head at the time of the crash landing.

Kalloo, her daughter, Lilawattie Persaud, and her granddaughter were among those aboard Fly Jamaica flight OJ 257, which had been en route to Toronto, Canada when it experienced hydraulic issues. This mechanical issue forced the pilot to make an emergency landing…..