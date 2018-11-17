Cop shot in suspected Sindicato attack gets hospital release

Following a successful surgery, lawman Quincy Alexander, who was shot when a boat he was travelling in came under fire from suspected members of the Sindicato gang near the Venezuela border, has been discharged from a private hospital, police Spokesman Jairam Ramlakhan said yesterday.

Ramlakhan told Stabroek News that Alexander was discharged from the St. Joseph Mercy Hospital on Thursday after undergoing a surgery to extract the bullet. On Monday, around noon, Alexander was in a boat on the Wenamu River, in Region Seven, where it came under fire and he was shot.

At the time, Alexander, 38, of South Amelia’s Ward, Linden, was returning to the Eteringbang Police Station, where he is based.

‘F’ Division Commander Kevin Adonis told Stabroek News that the boat came under fire from the Venezuelan side of the river.

While in the vicinity of Butanuamu Creek Point, Adonis said, the captain of the boat failed to stop and accelerated up the river. It was at this point that they came under fire and the passengers were forced to duck for cover.