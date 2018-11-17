GEA workers held over theft of fuel marker

Two Guyana Energy Agency (GEA) workers are in police custody and are expected to face charges over the alleged theft of a quantity of fuel marker.

Chief Executive Officer of the GEA Mahender Sharma yesterday confirmed the arrest of the agents following allegations of theft but he did not provide further details. He explained that he did not want to provide any information that would possibly prejudice the investigation.

Stabroek News has learnt from sources that while the men were working at the Rubis Fuel Terminal on Wednesday, a quantity of fuel marker went missing. At the time, they were conducting a fuel marking exercise.

Stabroek News understands that the two men had been the subject of an internal probe. When the internal investigators came up empty handed, a report was made to the police, leading to the arrest of the two workers.

Commander of ‘A’ Division Marlon Chapman yesterday confirmed that the two workers remained in custody. He explained that charges will be laid against them in the new week.

The fuel marker is used to combat smuggling, dilution and adulteration of fuel.