Bajan PM paints sobering picture of debt situation

(Barbados Nation) Prime Minister Mia Mottley has painted a sobering picture of the Barbados economy.

In a 40-minute press briefing yesterday afternoon, she sought to update the media and the public following the first full Cabinet meeting.

Speaking from Government Headquarters, Mottley said the island’s foreign reserves were in a “tenuous state” and about Bds$100 million in foreign debt payments were due between June 5 and July 18.

“Our ability to finance our deficit is compromised. We’ve talked for the last four, five years about the printing of money with the central bank….