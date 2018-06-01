Regional News

Bajan PM paints sobering picture of debt situation

By
Mia Mottley

(Barbados Nation) Prime Minister Mia Mottley has painted a sobering picture of the Barbados economy.

In a 40-minute press briefing yesterday afternoon, she sought to update the media and the public following the first full Cabinet meeting.

Speaking from Government Headquarters, Mottley said the island’s foreign reserves were in a “tenuous state” and about Bds$100 million in foreign debt payments were due between June 5 and July 18.

“Our ability to finance our deficit is compromised. We’ve talked for the last four, five years about the printing of money with the central bank….

More in Regional News
default placeholder

Brazil returns to uneasy calm as protests wind down

T&T couple found shot dead at home

T&T CJ’s friend Kern Romero was not murdered

Three jailed in US for smuggling guns to T&T

RUSAL company in Jamaica facing difficulties

Terrorism threat real – CARICOM official warns regional gov’ts to be watchful

Uber shuts down operations in Trinidad

T&T watermelon vendor shot dead

Recommended For You
Comments
Around the Web

Your browser is out-of-date!

Update your browser to view this website correctly.

We built stabroeknews.com using new technology. This makes our website faster, more feature rich and easier to use for 95% of our readers.
Unfortunately, your browser does not support some of these technologies. Click the button below and choose a modern browser to receive our intended user experience.

Update my browser now

×