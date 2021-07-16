Mottley being pressed to put agriculture on Bajan ‘front burner’

Even as the regional discourse over what is widely seen as the lack of action by Caribbean Community (CARICOM) governments in response to charges that their fragile economies are inadequate to support the extent of the region’s food import bill, a former Barbadian senator and still active politician is challenging the administration of Prime Minister Mia Mottley to “place agriculture on the “front burner” of government policy.

Democratic Labour Party (DLP) Vice President and Spokesperson on Agriculture and the Environment Andre Worrell is challenging the Mottley administration to begin to look more seriously to the country’s agricultural sector as Barbados readies itself to entertain another influx of foreign visitors, whose tastes have impacted heavily on regional food imports.