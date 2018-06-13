Regional News

PM renames North-South Highway in honour of Edward Seaga

By
Prime Minister Andrew Holness (third right), after the unveiling of the sign renaming the North-South Highway the Edward Seaga Highway. Edward Seaga is fourth from right.

(Jamaica Information Service)  Prime Minister Andrew Holness yesterday renamed the North-South Highway the Edward Seaga Highway.

Holness, who officially renamed the highway during a ceremony at the Unity Valley Toll Plaza in Moneague, St Ann this morning, said the gesture is in honour of the former prime minister’s “contribution, his work, his dedication, his sacrifice and his life”.

The prime minister said the renaming was appropriate given that Seaga was responsible for the development of downtown Kingston. He also initiated the development and expansion of Ocho Rios as a tourism destination.

“The highway which spans several administrations, links the two economic centres — Kingston and Ocho Rios. It is, therefore, symbolically appropriate to accord Seaga this honour,” he said. Holness said Seaga will live on through his work because he has spent his life building institutions and infrastructure that define the nation and provide service and value.

“We memorialise his work, his legacy in a physical manifestation, and we inscribe his name on it that it might live on in the minds of those who own the future, that they may be inspired by it and seek to make similar if not greater contributions to building our nation,” he said.

In response, Seaga said the event represented an “extraordinary moment” in his life and thanked the prime minister for according him with the honour.

