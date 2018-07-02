Regional News

T&T widow wins cancer case

By Staff Writer
:‘We got our justice’: Lisa McKenzie, right, holding a picture of her deceased husband, Ricardo McKenzie, is embraced by her sister-­in-law, Ingrid McKenzie, on Saturday at Lisa’s Woodbrook business place, Smokey & Bunty on the Avenue.

(Trinidad Express) Brian Lara Cancer Treatment Centre may soon have to pay millions of dollars in compensation to the widow of businessman Ricardo “Smokey” McKenzie after the High Court on Saturday found it was negligent in its duty of care towards him seven years ago, which resulted in his death just months later.

McKenzie, who was co-owner of the popular St James bar Smokey & Bunty, died in December 2010 at the age of 55 from complications arising out of excessive ­radiation while receiving treatment at the centre.

