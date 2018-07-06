Regional News

Tropical Storm Beryl forms in Atlantic

By Staff Writer
The 5 p.m. location of Tropical Storm Beryl. (NHC)

(Barbados Nation) Tropical Storm Beryl has formed between West Africa and the Lesser Antilles. 

The newly formed tropical storm is currently over 1 200 miles east-southeast of the Windward Islands, moving west-northwest.

Satellite imagery indicates convection has persisted with enough tenacity and enough evidence of surface low pressure existence that the National Hurricane Center (NHC) indicated the formation of Tropical Storm Beryl yesterday afternoon. 

At 5 p.m. the centre of Tropical Storm Beryl was located near latitude 10.3 North, longitude 42.8 West. Beryl is moving toward the west near 16 mph (26 km/h). A fast westward to west-northwestward motion is expected through the weekend. On the forecast track, the centre of Beryl will remain east of the Lesser Antilles through Sunday.

(The Weather Channel/National Hurricane Center)

