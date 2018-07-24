Regional News

Praise for Rambharat as Scarlet Ibis gets protection

By Staff Writer

(Trinidad Express) The Zoological Society of Trinidad and Tobago (ZSTT) has commended Government for the planned signing of the Legal Notice this Thursday declaring one of our national birds, the Scarlet Ibis as an Environmentally Sensitive Species (ESS).

The ZSTT said it culminates an almost year-long process undertaken by the Environmental Management Authority (EMA).

The ZSTT thanked the EMA for responding to the request of Agriculture Minister Clarence Rambharat “ at a time when the Scarlet Ibis was being heavily poached and current enforcement measures were not serving as a deterrent”.

The Society said that as the Minister with responsibility for the protection of the species and its habitat, calls were being made to Rambharat from all fronts, especially social media, for stricter protection and heavier fines.

