Barbados’ reputation ‘dented’ by arrest of former commerce minister – AG

(Barbados Nation) Barbados’ reputation as an international business provider has taken a definite hit in the wake of the arrest of former Minister Donville Inniss, the country’s Attorney General, Dale Marshall has confirmed. Speaking at a press conference yesterday, Marshall said his Barbados Labour Party administration would have to immediately look into a strategy to mitigate some of the fall out.

Inniss, a former Minister of Commerce and International Business, is on US$50 000 bond in New York, after being indicted on Monday for allegedly routing the proceeds of a US$36 000 bribe through a dental company in the United States.

“We have a situation where a former Cabinet member who was the face of international business and investment in Barbados has been brought before the law courts in the United States. It is difficult for us. It has cast a pall over the entire landscape of Barbados, especially our investment landscape. We can’t sweep that under the proverbial carpet,” Marshall told reporters during a press conference at Government Headquarters, Bay Street, St Michael.

“This event is without precedent in the history of Barbados. We have never had a person who was involved in public life to this extent being brought before our courts, or any other jurisdiction’s courts.”

Marshall said Inniss’ situation is not one that Barbadians should take any pleasure in.