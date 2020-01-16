Former Barbados Minister found guilty by NY court of money laundering

(Barbados Nation) Former Barbadian Cabinet Minister Donville Inniss was today found guilty on all counts.

The verdict came in at 4:40 p.m. Barbados time (3:40 p.m. New York time.)

Inniss was charged with conspiracy to commit money laundering, and two counts of money laundering involving US$36 000.

The trial started on Monday in the United States Eastern District Court in Brooklyn, New York, before District Court Judge Kiyo Matsumoto.

The unanimous verdict was delivered by a 12-member mixed jury.

The Nation’s team of Maria Bradshaw and Tony Best reported that when the verdict was delivered, Inniss showed no emotion.

He was accused of leveraging his office as Minister of Commerce and Industry under the former Democratic Labour Party government to help the Insurance Corporation of Barbados Ltd. (ICBL) secure insurance contracts.

Bail conditions will continue.