Barbados gov’t digging for corruption

(Barbados Nation) Government has contracted an English law firm to help it find evidence of corruption.

Attorney General Dale Marshall, stressing that Barbadians “want blood”, also announced he was “about to take further action” and promised that once the authorities had the proof, “some people will face the courts”.

Marshall told the House of Assembly yesterday that people told Government about suspected cases of corruption but were reluctant to give statements to the police.

He said since unlawful acts could not be prosecuted without evidence, United Kingdom-based Fulcrum Chambers Ltd. was hired and he expected it to present a report with recommendations to the Mia Amor Mottley administration early next month.