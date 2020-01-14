Barbados: Nude beachgoer admitted to psych hospital

(Barbados Nation) The nude woman in viral videos circulated yesterday is now in the care of the Psychiatric Hospital.

Police spokesman Inspector Rodney Inniss confirmed the 39-year-old Barbadian woman went willingly with the police to the station and was cooperative after the incident at Accra Beach, Christ Church.

In the videos which have made the rounds on social media a National Conservation Commission beach ranger and a member of the public were pleading with the unidentified woman to cover herself.

However, in an expletive-filled response, she refused to do so and as she advanced some members of the public moved out her way.

The police were then summoned to the scene at popular Beach yesterday.