Guyanese remanded for alleged fraud, collapses in Barbados court

(Barbados Nation): An aunt, charged along with her nephew, who allegedly went on a more than $80 000 shopping spree with someone else’s credit card, triggered a medical emergency in court on Thursday when she collapsed after being remanded.

Hours after her attorney submitted that Guyanese Hannah Elydia Reid was diabetic and hypertensive and she had been remanded pending medical proof, the woman collapsed in the District “A” Magistrates’ Court.

The 51-year-old was rushed to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital by ambulance.

Reid, of Devonshire Castle, Guyana, had been waiting in court for more than an hour, for police to escort her to Central Police Station, from where she would be taken to HMP Dodds, after she had been remanded on a fraud charge.