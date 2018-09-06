In T&T: Father and daughter charged with ‘cold case’ murder

(Trinidad Express) Four years after relatives told police Esther Williams’ died as a result of suicide, her common law husband and daughter have been charged with killing her.

Seewak Jagroo, 58, a labourer of Little Caura Road, Cumuto, and daughter Shastri Jagroo, 25, of McBean, Couva, were on Tuesday charged with Williams’ murder.

Detectives of the Cold Case Unit headed by Ag ASP Sean Dhillpaul and including Sgt Sean Williams and Cpl Shawn Gordon of the Cumuto Police Station investigated.

Cpl Gordon laid the charges following advice received from Director of Public Prosecutions, Roger Gaspard, SC.

This is the eleventh murder case solved by the Cold Case Unit since it was established in 2017.

The father and daughter were due to appear before the Sangre Grande Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday.

Williams died on April 18, 2014.

Both father and daughter allegedly reported to the Cumuto Police Station on the day of the incident, that the 54-year-old housewife, had died by suicide after they allegedly discovered her body hanging at their home.

Subsequent investigations and post-mortem results revealed that the victim died of ligature strangulation.

The body also bore multiple blunt traumatic injuries which were inconsistent with the suicide claim.

The accused were arrested by officers of the Cumuto Police Station at their respective homes August 29.