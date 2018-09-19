Regional News

Barbados needs to speed immigration process for non-nationals – Home Affairs Minister

By Staff Writer

(Barbados Nation) Barbados needs to speed up its immigration process for non-nationals who could hold the key to the country’s economic future, says Minister of Home Affairs Edmund Hinkson.

And in view of the country’s stagnating population size and ever-declining birth rate, he said he believed immigration was one of the ways the island would continue to develop.

Hinkson hammered home this point on Monday as he called for an end to the years of waiting that hopeful immigrants had to endure before having their passports approved.

“The Immigration Department now has to do its task,” the minister declared following a tour of the department’s new offices on the Princess Alice Highway, Bridgetown, on Monday.

 

