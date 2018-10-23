…Regional leaders stand ready to assist

(Trinidad Express) Regional leaders have reached out to flood devastated Trinidad and Tobago to offer help.

The Office of the Prime Minister said in a release yesterday that Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley has been contacted by the Prime Minister of Jamaica, Andrew Holness, the Prime Minister of Barbados, Mia Mottley, the Prime Minister of Dominica, Roosevelt Skerrit, the Prime Minister of Grenada, Dr Keith Mitchell and the President of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro.

“The regional leaders have expressed their concern for the people of Trinidad and Tobago as we grapple with the effects of the floods due to this unusually protracted period of inclement weather. They have all indicated that they are on standby to assist the people of Trinidad and Tobago in the event that requests for assistance are forthcoming.

“The Prime Minister thanked all the leaders for their concern and best wishes and indicated that difficult as it is, we are coping for the moment through Government agency responses and private outpourings from persons across the nation,” the release stated.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said yesterday that the United States continues to stand in solidarity with Trinidad and Tobago in the aftermath of the unprecedented rainfall and resulting floods These were the sentiments expressed by the newly appointed Ambassador Joseph N. Mondello, during a courtesy call on Foreign Affairs Minister Dennis Moses at the Ministry’s headquarters.

During the meeting, Ambassador Mondello offered his sympathy in the wake of the recent adverse weather which impacted Trinidad and Tobago and expressed his willingness to provide support to the relief efforts in any way that could be facilitated, the release stated, adding that Moses thanked the Ambassador for his kind words and expressed appreciation for the offer.