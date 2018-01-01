Evaluation of prequalifying tenders for new harbour bridge underway

Evaluation of prequalifying tenders for the new Demerara River Crossing should be completed by the end of January and three companies shortlisted to bid for the project soon after, Manager of the project Rawlston Adams says.

While not stating an exact date for completion, Adams on Thursday told an end-of-year press conference, hosted by the Ministry of Public Infrastructure that evaluations have already commenced and are expected to be done later this month.

He informed that the evaluation team consists of four persons, including an attorney, but that should additional assistance be needed there are other professionals the team has on standby to turn to…..