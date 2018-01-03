Slow relief from flooding for Canal No. 1

Floodwater accumulated in yards at Canal Number One, West Bank Demerara after intense rainfall over the past week has started to slowly recede and residents are anxious to begin their clean up.

Stabroek News yesterday revisited the affected community and noticed that water levels have dropped but some residents expressed fear that if the rain continues, they may have to endure more flooding.

In one area where both the street and trench had been covered, the water had receded completely but residents remained indoors. Most low-lying residential yards continue to be the ones most affected…..