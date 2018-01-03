Slow relief from flooding for Canal No. 1

Floodwater accumulated in yards at Canal Number One, West Bank Demerara after intense rainfall over the past week has started to slowly recede and residents are anxious to begin their clean up.
Stabroek News yesterday revisited the affected community and noticed that water levels have dropped but some residents expressed fear that if the rain continues, they may have to endure more flooding.
In one area where both the street and trench had been covered, the water had receded completely but residents remained indoors. Most low-lying residential yards continue to be the ones most affected…..
Petrobras to pay $2.95 bln to settle U.S. class action over corruption
NEW YORK, (Reuters) – Brazil’s state-controlled oil company, Petroleo Brasileiro SA, said today that it has agreed to pay $2.95 billion to settle a U.S.
Munro leads New Zealand’s drubbing of WI
(ESPN) Colin Munro became the first batsman to make three centuries in T20 internationals as he laid the foundation for New Zealand’s battering of West Indies by 119 runs in their final match of the tour at Mount Maunganui.
SWAT commander should be sacked
Commander of the Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) Unit Motie Dookie, who was placed under close arrest after he was reportedly caught with 30 cases of smuggled whisky, should be dismissed from the force, according to Public Security Minister Khemraj Ramjattan.
2017 gold declarations below target
The Guyana Gold Board has recorded total gold declarations of 652,000 ounces for 2017, which is below the target of 720,000 ounces.
Sugar workers despondent over non-payment of severance – GAWU
The sugar union GAWU yesterday stated that the administration needs to say without further delay when severance payments will be made to thousands of worker laid off at the end of December, arguing that the uncertainty had created despondency and two suicides have occurred.