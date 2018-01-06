Exxon makes largest find since striking oil in Stabroek Block

Government and ExxonMobil yesterday announced a major oil discovery at the Ranger-1 well in the Stabroek Block, which is being called the largest single find since it began exploration offshore Guyana.

The finding of more than 230-ft of high-quality, oil bearing carbonate reservoir at the well is also the sixth discovery made by the company here since 2015, following previous “world-class discoveries” at the Liza, Payara, Snoek, Liza Deep and Turbot wells, which are estimated to total more than 3.2 billion recoverable oil-equivalent barrels.

As a result, government and Exxon’s local affiliate Esso Exploration and Production Guyana Limited (EEPGL), CNOOC Nexen Petroleum Guyana Limited and Hess Guyana Exploration Limited yesterday said they were pleased and gratified by the development….