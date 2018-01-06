Indian firm undertaking feasibility study for East Bank-East Coast road link

The feasibility study and design for the East Bank-East Coast bypass road, which are being undertaken from this month by Indian company RITES Limited, are expected to be completed before the end of July, Coordinator of the Works Services Group of the Ministry of Public Infrastructure (MPI) Geoffrey Vaughn has said.
Making a presentation at the Ministry of Public Infrastructure’s year-end-review last Thursday, Vaughn explained that the draft contract was sent to India and has been approved.
“Two to three years ago, the previous administration would’ve started talks with the Indian government in terms of looking at a road link between the East Bank and the East Coast and I must say that will be coming through now,” he said…..
T&T likely to have first woman President
(Trinidad Guardian) Madame Justice Paula-Mae Weekes is likely to become the country’s first female President.
Exxon makes largest find since striking oil in Stabroek Block
Government and ExxonMobil yesterday announced a major oil discovery at the Ranger-1 well in the Stabroek Block, which is being called the largest single find since it began exploration offshore Guyana.
City to charge residents garbage collection fee
The Georgetown Mayor and City Council (M&CC) will be moving to charge residents a per barrel fee for garbage collection from the start of next month, Town Clerk Royston King announced yesterday, while saying it would be used to assist the cash-strapped municipality in offsetting the extremely high cost of the service.
Six new radio licences granted
After twenty years of waiting on a radio broadcast licence, television broadcaster Chandra Narine Sharma was yesterday granted a licence along with Kaieteur News and four others.
41 foreign women held after cops raid city hotel and bar
Forty-one women, all foreign nationals, were detained yesterday morning after the Guyana Police Force (GPF) raided the Diamond Hotel and Bar on George Street, Georgetown and investigators are working to determine if they are human trafficking victims.