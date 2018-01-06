Indian firm undertaking feasibility study for East Bank-East Coast road link

The feasibility study and design for the East Bank-East Coast bypass road, which are being undertaken from this month by Indian company RITES Limited, are expected to be completed before the end of July, Coordinator of the Works Services Group of the Ministry of Public Infrastructure (MPI) Geoffrey Vaughn has said.

Making a presentation at the Ministry of Public Infrastructure’s year-end-review last Thursday, Vaughn explained that the draft contract was sent to India and has been approved.

“Two to three years ago, the previous administration would’ve started talks with the Indian government in terms of looking at a road link between the East Bank and the East Coast and I must say that will be coming through now,” he said…..