Soldier accused of causing pensioner’s death gets 12 months for dangerous driving

Zamani Archibald, the Guyana Defence Force (GDF) rank charged with causing the death of a pensioner he struck down along the Soesdyke Public Road last March, was yesterday sentenced to 12 months in jail for the lesser count of dangerous driving.
It was alleged that Archibald drove motor pickup DFB 1566 on March 11th, 2017, on the Soesdyke Public Road in a manner dangerous to the public, thereby causing the death of Harry Persaud, who was riding a bicycle along the road.
When the trial resumed yesterday before Magistrate Judy Latchman, police prosecutor Vishnu Hunt presented his closing arguments, urging the court to find the defendant guilty of dangerous driving. Hunt conceded that in the absence of the investigating rank’s evidence, the prosecution was unable to prove that it was the dangerous driving of the defendant that resulted in the death of Persaud…..
T&T likely to have first woman President
(Trinidad Guardian) Madame Justice Paula-Mae Weekes is likely to become the country’s first female President.
Exxon makes largest find since striking oil in Stabroek Block
Government and ExxonMobil yesterday announced a major oil discovery at the Ranger-1 well in the Stabroek Block, which is being called the largest single find since it began exploration offshore Guyana.
City to charge residents garbage collection fee
The Georgetown Mayor and City Council (M&CC) will be moving to charge residents a per barrel fee for garbage collection from the start of next month, Town Clerk Royston King announced yesterday, while saying it would be used to assist the cash-strapped municipality in offsetting the extremely high cost of the service.
Six new radio licences granted
After twenty years of waiting on a radio broadcast licence, television broadcaster Chandra Narine Sharma was yesterday granted a licence along with Kaieteur News and four others.
41 foreign women held after cops raid city hotel and bar
Forty-one women, all foreign nationals, were detained yesterday morning after the Guyana Police Force (GPF) raided the Diamond Hotel and Bar on George Street, Georgetown and investigators are working to determine if they are human trafficking victims.