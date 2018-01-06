Soldier accused of causing pensioner’s death gets 12 months for dangerous driving

Zamani Archibald, the Guyana Defence Force (GDF) rank charged with causing the death of a pensioner he struck down along the Soesdyke Public Road last March, was yesterday sentenced to 12 months in jail for the lesser count of dangerous driving.

It was alleged that Archibald drove motor pickup DFB 1566 on March 11th, 2017, on the Soesdyke Public Road in a manner dangerous to the public, thereby causing the death of Harry Persaud, who was riding a bicycle along the road.

When the trial resumed yesterday before Magistrate Judy Latchman, police prosecutor Vishnu Hunt presented his closing arguments, urging the court to find the defendant guilty of dangerous driving. Hunt conceded that in the absence of the investigating rank’s evidence, the prosecution was unable to prove that it was the dangerous driving of the defendant that resulted in the death of Persaud…..