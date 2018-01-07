Akima McPherson: Addressing violence against women through art

Having felt, witnessed, and heard of violence against women in all forms, Akima McPherson decided to address the issue that destroys women every day, whether by death, emotionally, psychologically or even spiritually.

But it is not just the violence she addresses but all issues that women face, things that are considered normative that ought not to be.

“I have to find a way of speaking about these things without being crass, but I want us to really take stock because we are culturalising our girls in these kinds of ways, so the cycle perpetuates itself,” McPherson told the Sunday Stabroek in a recent interview, adding that it is worse with the popular culture from North America and the Caribbean being made part of the society…..