Re-engaged UK advisor seeking way to speed SOCU cases

Finding a process to expedite the over 300 cases that the Special Organised Crime Unit (SOCU) is currently working on is high on its advisor Sam Sittlington’s agenda as he feels the delays are an injustice to both the people at the centre of the investigations and the police conducting it.

“Those time delays are unfair to the people who are the subject and the police who are conducting those investigations,” Sittlington told reporters yesterday, at a press conference to announce his return to SOCU, which was held at British High Commissioner Greg Quinn’s residence.

He said that he will be meeting with the special prosecutors to “try and find a way for a process of expediting those cases to get them back to the subject and decision making, whether they will be charged as well. It is important in terms of human rights as well.”

Sittlington has returned to Guyana at SOCU ….