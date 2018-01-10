‘The evidence will speak for itself’

Returning consultant to Guyana’s Special Organised Crime Unit (SOCU) Dr. Sam Sittlington says that while some persons may want to discredit or politicise his work, he should be judged on his performance.

“I rely on the confidence of the public to see through any undermining of me. I have a track record; it speaks for itself,” Sittlington, the Financial Investigations Mentor/ Advisor to SOCU, told reporters yesterday.

“When someone is convicted and sent to prison, the first thing they tell the prison guard is ‘I didn’t do it.’ The evidence at the end of the day will speak for itself. Criticisms against me, for me… it is water off a duck’s back,” he added.

Sittlington has returned to Guyana on a….