‘The evidence will speak for itself’

Returning consultant to Guyana’s Special Organised Crime Unit (SOCU) Dr. Sam Sittlington says that while some persons may want to discredit or politicise his work, he should be judged on his performance.
“I rely on the confidence of the public to see through any undermining of me. I have a track record; it speaks for itself,” Sittlington, the Financial Investigations Mentor/ Advisor to SOCU, told reporters yesterday.
“When someone is convicted and sent to prison, the first thing they tell the prison guard is ‘I didn’t do it.’ The evidence at the end of the day will speak for itself. Criticisms against me, for me… it is water off a duck’s back,” he added.
Sittlington has returned to Guyana on a….
Re-engaged UK advisor seeking way to speed SOCU cases
Finding a process to expedite the over 300 cases that the Special Organised Crime Unit (SOCU) is currently working on is high on its advisor Sam Sittlington’s agenda as he feels the delays are an injustice to both the people at the centre of the investigations and the police conducting it.
TIGI head moves to court for deposit of Exxon signing bonus into consolidated fund
Anti-corruption activist Troy Thomas has asked the High Court to order Minister of Finance Winston Jordan to immediately deposit the US$18 million received from ExxonMobil as a signing bonus into the Consolidated Fund, while saying that his failure to do so is unlawful.
Hundreds of ex-Rose Hall sugar workers protest for severance payments
Hundreds of former sugar workers who were laid off from the Rose Hall Estate last year staged a protest yesterday to press for severance payments.
Canal farmer charged over 100 lbs cocaine in plywood, attempt to bribe CANU officer
A Canal Number Two Polder farmer was yesterday remanded on charges that he aided in the attempted trafficking of over 100 pounds of cocaine and offered a bribe of almost $1.5 million to a Customs Anti-Narcotic Unit (CANU) for his release.
Cancer Institute offering free Pap smears for January
With January designated cervical cancer awareness month, the Cancer Institute of Guyana is offering free Pap smears and is encouraging women to take advantage of the service.