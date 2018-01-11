Sugar workers to get 50% severance by end of month – President

President David Granger yesterday said that thousands of retrenched sugar workers will get 50% of their severance pay by the end of this month and the remainder in the second half of the year.
His address to the nation which was also read by Prime Minister Moses Nagamoootoo in Parliament came amid growing calls and protests by workers, particularly in the Berbice sugar belt, for the payment of their severance considering that they had been terminated at the end of last year.
Cries of `shame’ from the opposition benches greeted the PM’s announcement yesterday that the severance would be paid in two instalments.
By law, the severance should ….
Colombians, Venezuelan charged over Pomeroon drug bust
Charges were yesterday brought against four Colombians, three Guyanese and a Venezuelan, following an 11-kilogrammes cocaine bust at Pomeroon, Essequibo River on January 2nd.
Korner Kick Manager was murdered – autopsy shows
The police have launched a murder investigation into the death of Korner Kick Restaurant and Bar manager, Tevin Parris following a post-mortem examination yesterday and one individual has been taken into custody for questioning.
Water diverted from Parfaite Harmonie compounded Canal No. 1 flood woes
Water from La Parfaite Har-monie added to the drainage woes of Canal No.1, West Bank Demerara (WBD) which had been flooded since December 24.
Linden housewife dies after C-section delivery
The family of a 34-year-old housewife who died at the Dr Balwant Singh Hospital yesterday after a C-section surgery have questions about the care she received.
Ten years for man who killed music cart operator
Twenty-eight-year-old Quincy Massiah, called ‘Akeem,’ was yesterday sentenced to 10 years in prison for the 2014 killing of music cart operator, Trevor Raghubir, whom he stabbed in the abdomen.