Water diverted from Parfaite Harmonie compounded Canal No. 1 flood woes

Water from La Parfaite Har-monie added to the drainage woes of Canal No.1, West Bank Demerara (WBD) which had been flooded since December 24.
Chief Executive Officer of the National Drainage and Irrigation Authority (NDIA), Fredrick Flatts acknowledged on Tuesday that the draining of water from La Parfaite Harmonie housing scheme, WBD into Canal No. 1 further taxed the drainage system there resulting in slower relief for flood-affected residents.
Flatts made the comment while responding to a letter in Stabroek News on January 5th by Dennis Mayers, General Secre-tary, Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Region Three. Mayers, in his letter had said that the Canal No.1 flooding was compounded by water diverted from La Parfaite Harmonie.
“Yes I believe it did ….
Colombians, Venezuelan charged over Pomeroon drug bust
Charges were yesterday brought against four Colombians, three Guyanese and a Venezuelan, following an 11-kilogrammes cocaine bust at Pomeroon, Essequibo River on January 2nd.
Korner Kick Manager was murdered – autopsy shows
The police have launched a murder investigation into the death of Korner Kick Restaurant and Bar manager, Tevin Parris following a post-mortem examination yesterday and one individual has been taken into custody for questioning.
Sugar workers to get 50% severance by end of month – President
President David Granger yesterday said that thousands of retrenched sugar workers will get 50% of their severance pay by the end of this month and the remainder in the second half of the year.
Linden housewife dies after C-section delivery
The family of a 34-year-old housewife who died at the Dr Balwant Singh Hospital yesterday after a C-section surgery have questions about the care she received.
Ten years for man who killed music cart operator
Twenty-eight-year-old Quincy Massiah, called ‘Akeem,’ was yesterday sentenced to 10 years in prison for the 2014 killing of music cart operator, Trevor Raghubir, whom he stabbed in the abdomen.