Water diverted from Parfaite Harmonie compounded Canal No. 1 flood woes

Water from La Parfaite Har-monie added to the drainage woes of Canal No.1, West Bank Demerara (WBD) which had been flooded since December 24.

Chief Executive Officer of the National Drainage and Irrigation Authority (NDIA), Fredrick Flatts acknowledged on Tuesday that the draining of water from La Parfaite Harmonie housing scheme, WBD into Canal No. 1 further taxed the drainage system there resulting in slower relief for flood-affected residents.

Flatts made the comment while responding to a letter in Stabroek News on January 5th by Dennis Mayers, General Secre-tary, Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Region Three. Mayers, in his letter had said that the Canal No.1 flooding was compounded by water diverted from La Parfaite Harmonie.

“Yes I believe it did ….