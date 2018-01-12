Bandits rob Western Union cashier at C&F Mall

Bandits yesterday robbed a Western Union cashier in a gunpoint attack at the C&F Mall at Bagotstown, East Bank Demerara and although they came under gunfire from the business owner and were forced to abandon their getaway car, they managed to escape.

Police last evening said that efforts were being made to arrest the two suspects.

The attack occurred around 10.25 am, when the two men, one of whom was armed with a gun, entered the Western Union section of the mall, located on the top flat of the two-storey complex.

At the time, the cashier was ….