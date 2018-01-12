Linden mother died of rare clotting condition after C-section delivery

Stacy Peters, the Linden mother who died after a C-section delivery at Dr Balwant Singh’s Hospital, succumbed due to a rare clotting condition that affects only three in every 1,000 patients and she may have died in any other part of the world, according to the hospital’s Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Dr. Madhu Singh, who says that her staff did all that they could to save the woman.
Dr. Singh, who also denied that the hospital had requested that Peters’ relatives clear her bill before releasing the woman’s infant child, said that it was the first time she has seen a patient with such complications in all her years of practice.
Stabroek News had reported in its Thursday edition that Peters, 34, died after undergoing a C-section to birth her third child on Tuesday last, prompting a call for answers by her relatives.
Skeldon protest ups pressure over severance
At a protest held in Skeldon, Upper Corentyne yesterday, the President of the Guyana Agricultural and General Workers Union (GAWU), Komal Chand called on the government to “respect the law” and pay thousands of laid-off sugar workers their full severance.
Bullets rain as gang raids De Velde
Gunmen invaded De Velde Village in the Berbice River on Wednesday night and robbed two families of an undisclosed amount of cash and other items, and the victims are concerned over the slothful response by divisional police.
Four-year-old dies after injection at Suddie Hospital
A four-year-old girl died on Wednesday after she allegedly had an allergic reaction to an injection that was given to her at the Suddie Public Hospital, Essequibo Coast.
Guyhoc woman gets 3 years, $18M fine over cocaine in hammocks
Tiffini Collison, the woman who was accused of trying to mail four hammocks soaked in cocaine last year, was yesterday found guilty of the crime and sentenced to three years and nine months in jail and fined $18.2 million.
Indian High Commissioner criticises DPI over misleading Facebook post
Indian High Commissioner to Guyana V Mahalingam has labelled a Facebook post by Director of Public Information (DPI) Imran Khan, in which he questioned whether the Indian High Commission in Guyana was interfering in the country’s internal affairs, as both reckless and intentionally misleading.