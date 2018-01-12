Linden mother died of rare clotting condition after C-section delivery

Stacy Peters, the Linden mother who died after a C-section delivery at Dr Balwant Singh’s Hospital, succumbed due to a rare clotting condition that affects only three in every 1,000 patients and she may have died in any other part of the world, according to the hospital’s Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Dr. Madhu Singh, who says that her staff did all that they could to save the woman.

Dr. Singh, who also denied that the hospital had requested that Peters’ relatives clear her bill before releasing the woman’s infant child, said that it was the first time she has seen a patient with such complications in all her years of practice.

Stabroek News had reported in its Thursday edition that Peters, 34, died after undergoing a C-section to birth her third child on Tuesday last, prompting a call for answers by her relatives.

“With a big clot like this and ….