Buses operating in interior getting exemption from licence fees

Buses operating in hinterland regions will soon be exempted from licence fees.
Once the Motor Vehicles and Road Traffic (Amendment) Bill 2017, which was passed on Wednesday night by the National Assembly, is enacted, motor buses which operate in Region One (Barima-Waini), Region Seven (Cuyuni-Mazaruni), Region Eight (Potaro-Siparuni) and Region Nine (Upper-Takatu-Upper Essequibo) will be exempted from the payment of licence fees.
Minister of Public Security Khemraj Ramjattan, who piloted the bill through its final stages, told the House that the government wants to “incentivise” the use of motor buses in the areas by giving them the exemption.
In addition, the bill will ….
Only 10% of sum needed for sugar workers’ severance initially budgeted – Harmon
Only $500 million was allocated by the government in the 2018 national budget for severance payments for sugar workers when roughly $5 billion is needed, Minister of State Joseph Harmon disclosed yesterday.
Murdered Korner Kick manager received death threats -mother
The mother of murdered Korner Kick manager Tevin Parris says that he was fearful for his life since he had received death threats in the past and she believes that he may have been killed due to greed and envy.
Hailing contributions of Chinese, President says new arrivals welcome
Emphasising the cultural and economic contributions of the Chinese people on the 165th Anniversary of their arrival on these shores, President David Granger yesterday welcomed the new wave of migrants from China and said it was a testament to the strong ties between Georgetown and Beijing.
Motorcycle bandits rob woman of $5M in Kitty hold-up
A Perseverance, East Bank Demerara resident was on Thursday afternoon robbed of almost $5 million in cash and other valuables after she was attacked in Kitty by two motorcycle bandits.
Couple charged with trafficking five Venezuelan women at Diamond Hotel
Two persons were yesterday remanded to prison on a charge that they trafficked five women at the Diamond Hotel and Bar in Georgetown.