Buses operating in interior getting exemption from licence fees

Buses operating in hinterland regions will soon be exempted from licence fees.

Once the Motor Vehicles and Road Traffic (Amendment) Bill 2017, which was passed on Wednesday night by the National Assembly, is enacted, motor buses which operate in Region One (Barima-Waini), Region Seven (Cuyuni-Mazaruni), Region Eight (Potaro-Siparuni) and Region Nine (Upper-Takatu-Upper Essequibo) will be exempted from the payment of licence fees.

Minister of Public Security Khemraj Ramjattan, who piloted the bill through its final stages, told the House that the government wants to “incentivise” the use of motor buses in the areas by giving them the exemption.

In addition, the bill will ….