City cop for manslaughter charge

The city lance corporal, who on Sunday allegedly shot and killed Marlon Fredericks, a mentally-challenged vendor, after he reportedly attempted to flee custody is to be charged with manslaughter.

This was confirmed by Commander of ‘A’ Division, Marlon Chapman who told Stabroek News yesterday that the charge was recommended based on legal advice sought from the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).

Fredericks, 33, of Tiger Bay, was fatally shot after he allegedly attempted to flee from the constabulary outpost at Bourda on Sunday where he had been detained…..