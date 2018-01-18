City councillors vote for revised parking meter deal

Fifteen city councillors voted yesterday in favour of accepting the recommendations of the parking meter renegotiation committee, which would see a reduction in parking fees to $150 per hour, exemptions for religious organisations and schools, and Smart City Solutions (SCS) giving up on their claim to garage parking.
The vote took place last evening at an extraordinary statutory meeting of the Mayor and City Council (M&CC), which was called to review the recommendations of the committee’s report and vote on the way forward in regards to the metered parking project.
The recommendations were opposed by only four councillors—Deputy Mayor Lionel Jaikarran, former Deputy Mayor, Sherod Duncan and PPP/C councillors Bhishram Kuppen and Khame Sharma. Two councillors abstained from the vote…..
Soldier remanded over $5M armed robberies, gun and ammo
A GDF rank was yesterday remanded to prison over three armed robbery charges and alleged possession of an unlicensed gun and ammunition.
Trotman stoutly defends ExxonMobil investment here
Minister of Natural Resources and Leader of the Alliance for Change (AFC), Raphael Trotman on Monday praised ExxonMobil for investing in the oil sector here and said it is now resulting in other important companies wanting to do business here.
City cop for manslaughter charge
The city lance corporal, who on Sunday allegedly shot and killed Marlon Fredericks, a mentally-challenged vendor, after he reportedly attempted to flee custody is to be charged with manslaughter.
Justice Bulkan’s appointment seen as helping to clear Appeal Court backlog
Former Magistrate and Univer-sity of the West Indies (UWI) lecturer Christopher Arif Bulkan was yesterday sworn in as a temporary Appellate Judge by President David Granger who said that the appointment is part of efforts to ensure that justice is dispensed in an efficient and timely manner.
NBS launches another challenge to Arjoon pay judgment
In the face of declaring it would honour whatever final judgment was awarded to former manager, Maurice Arjoon, whom it sacked a little over a decade ago, the New Building Society (NBS) has stepped back on its word.