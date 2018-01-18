Soldier remanded over $5M armed robberies, gun and ammo

A GDF rank was yesterday remanded to prison over three armed robbery charges and alleged possession of an unlicensed gun and ammunition.

It is alleged that Jamal Hazel of `A’ Field, Sophia on January 11th at Pere Street, Kitty in the company of another armed with a gun, robbed Andrea Purdessy of a cellphone valued at $210,000 and $400,000 cash.

The second charge stated that on the same date at Pere Street, Kitty in the company of another he robbed Andrea Purdessy of $4,560,000 in cash, property of Cyrilda DeJesus…..