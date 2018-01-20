CANU Soesdyke raid uncovers over 10lbs of suspected cocaine

Three persons, including a brother and sister, are in custody after a Customs Anti-Narcotics Unit (CANU) raid at Soesdyke, East Bank Demerara yesterday uncovered over 10 pounds of suspected cocaine.

A brief CANU statement last evening said that in addition to five kilogrammes (equivalent to 11.0231 pounds) of suspected cocaine, several vehicles and a quantity of cash were also found and seized as a result of the operation.

As a result, three persons, including Junior Owen Singh and his sister Nickela Craig Singh, were said to be in custody assisting with the investigations.